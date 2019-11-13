Young voters react to Facebook political ads
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Election 2019: Young voters react to Facebook political ads from parties

We showed young voters in Leeds paid-for political adverts on Facebook from the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats.

These were their reactions.

Listen to the full #TheNextEpisode podcast on BBC Sounds.

  • 13 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Project to inspire young voters to wind down