Green Party announces 'carbon chancellor' plan
The Green Party have pledged to appoint a "carbon chancellor" if voted into power.

The job of the new official will be to allocate the £100bn per year they have pledged for tackling the "climate emergency".

Co-leader Jonathan Bartley says the chancellor will lead a new department and issue an annual carbon budget.

  • 13 Nov 2019
