Gove: 'UK can secure EU trade deal by end of 2020'
'UK can secure EU trade deal by end of 2020' says Gove

Michael Gove tells the Today programme David Gauke was wrong to say a Tory majority would mean a "very hard Brexit".

  • 13 Nov 2019
