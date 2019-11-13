David Gauke: Tory majority 'could be disastrous'
Video

General election 2019: Gauke voices hard Brexit fears

Former justice secretary David Gauke has voiced concerns that a Conservative majority "would take us in the direction of a very hard Brexit" that "would be disastrous for the prosperity of this country".

Mr Gauke - who confirmed he will run as an independent in 12 December poll - was among the MPs expelled from the Tories by Boris Johnson after he voted against a no-deal Brexit.

