Video

John McDonnell: 'We can't believe a word they say'

The shadow chancellor criticised the Tory's record on NHS spending claiming the NHS capital budget is 'lower today in real terms than shockingly in 2010/11'.

John McDonnell outlined Labour's plans for the NHS saying they would spend more on the NHS than the Tories citing £26 billion healthcare funding increase.

  • 13 Nov 2019