Election 2019: What happened on Tuesday

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election 2019: Parties react to England flooding and more from Tuesday
The government has faced criticism over its response to the flooding in England and Labour suffers a second cyber-attack. Plus Hillary Clinton had something to say.
The BBC's Chris Mason breaks down Tuesday's main events.
-
13 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50399857/election-2019-parties-react-to-england-flooding-and-more-from-tuesdayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window