Labour proposes 'national education service'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Labour proposes 'national education service'

Jeremy Corbyn has set out Labour's plan to create an 'national education service'' available at every stage of life.

Speaking at a campaign event in Blackpool, Mr Corbyn described the policy as the one he is most excited about and said it would offer "free education, as a right for all."

  • 12 Nov 2019
Go to next video: 'Anti-Semitism is a poison and an evil'