Labour pledge to increase forces' wages
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry says under Labour all public sector workers will receive a pay rise including service personnel.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme members of the armed forces were prepared to "make the ultimate sacrifice" and deserved "a proper wage".

The Conservatives are also make promises to service personnel on Armistice Day.

  • 11 Nov 2019