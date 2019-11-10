Javid defends Tory claims about Labour's spending

General election 2019: Sajid Javid defends Tory claims about Labour spending
The Chancellor Sajid Javid has defended the Conservative Party's estimates of the "true cost" of a Labour government.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Javid said more than 50 percent of the costings were from Labour's own figures, with some worked out in a "reasonable way" by the Conservatives.
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has condemned the report as "fake news".
When asked about the Conservative party's own spending pledges - and how they would be funded - Mr Javid said the party would "set out our plans during the course of the election campaign".
-
10 Nov 2019