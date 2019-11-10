'An absolute work of fiction by the Conservatives'
Video

General election 2019: Labour spending costs 'are Conservative Party fiction'

Labour's Andrew Gwynne has rejected Conservative claims about the cost of a Labour government over five years as an "absolute work of fiction".

Mr Gwynne told the BBC's Andrew Marr that Labour's manifesto would be fully costed, and challenged the Conservatives to do the same.

  • 10 Nov 2019
