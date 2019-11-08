Media player
This Matters: Is this the 'climate election'?
Do you think politics is just people playing games? Then this is the show for you.
Every week This Matters looks into what is really going on in this election and how it will actually affect real people.
This time we ask: Are we having our first climate change election? Find out how your vote could affect the planet’s future.
08 Nov 2019
