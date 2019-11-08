Election 2019: What happened on Thursday?
Promises were made by the Conservative and Labour parties about borrowing money for public services, while pacts were formed by the Greens, Plaid Cymru and Liberal Democrats.

The BBC's Helen Catt has the day's key events.

  • 08 Nov 2019
