Candidate pauses 12 seconds in death comment answer

Video

Labour’s Jane Aitchison paused for 12 seconds before answering a question about whether another Labour parliamentary candidate, Zarah Sultana, should continue to stand.

Ms Sultana has apologised for a 2015 social media post, in which she said she would "celebrate" the deaths of former UK prime minister Tony Blair and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live's Emma Barnett, Ms Aitchison went on to say that “people do celebrate deaths sometimes… for instance they celebrated the death of Hitler.”

This clip is originally from The Emma Barnett Show on Thursday 7 November 2019