Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Anti-Semitism is a poison and an evil' – Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn has told the BBC that, since he's been Labour leader, his party had confronted anti-Semitism and taken action.
He said members had been suspended or expelled and an education programme had been set up.
He was speaking after former Labour MP Ian Austin told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Mr Corbyn was "completely unfit" to be PM.
The Jewish Chronicle's front page has also urged non-Jewish voters not to support Labour.
-
07 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50339517/anti-semitism-is-a-poison-and-an-evil-jeremy-corbynRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window