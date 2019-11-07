McDonnell hits back at ex-Labour MP's Corbyn remark

Video

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has hit back at former Labour MP Ian Austin's comment that voters should back Boris Johnson.

Mr McDonnell said: "He's now employed by the Tories. What else do you expect him to do in an election campaign?"

On Thursday morning, Mr Austin told BBC's Radio 4's Today programme that Jeremy Corbyn was "completely unfit" to be prime minister.

In July, Mr Austin was appointed as Boris Johnson's trade envoy to Israel - an unpaid role.

