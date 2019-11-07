McDonnell pledges £150bn for 'human emergency'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

John McDonnell: £150bn fund for 'human emergency'

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has outlined plans for a £150bn social transformation fund to be spent over five years under a Labour government.

He said it would deal with the "human emergency created by the Tories" - and be spent on upgrading or replacing public services such as schools, hospitals, care homes and council housing.

Earlier, Chancellor Sajid Javid attacked Labour's "fantasy economics".

Read more: Labour promise billions for public services

  • 07 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Javid attacks Labour's 'fantasy economics'