Pro-Remain parties set out vision

Video

The Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, and the Green Party have formed an electoral pact, agreeing not to stand against each other in dozens of seats.

At the Unite to Remain press conference, Green MEP Molly Scott Cato said that people who wish to remain in the European Union feel "utterly abandoned".

Commenting on the parties coming together, Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville-Roberts says the "easiest thing under the sun" for the parties to do would be to "go back to the comforts of tribalism".

Lib Dem president Sal Brinton told the audience: "It's vital that we all work together."