Ex-Labour MP: 'Vote for Boris Johnson'
Former Labour MP Ian Austin has said Jeremy Corbyn is "completely unfit to lead our country".

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said Labour voters "should be voting for Boris Johnson in this election".

Mr Austin quit Labour and became an independent MP in February. He has said he won't stand at the upcoming election.

  • 07 Nov 2019
