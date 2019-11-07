Election 2019: What happened on Wednesday?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Election 2019: Labour's deputy leader resigns and more

The Conservatives launched their campaign on Wednesday but the event was overshadowed by Labour's deputy leader resigning.

The BBC's Jessica Parker looks at he first official day of the campaign.

  • 07 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Election 2019: what happened on Tuesday?