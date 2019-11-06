'Personal not political' - Watson quitting Labour
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tom Watson standing down as Labour deputy leader

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson has announced he is stepping down from his role after the general election, and will not be standing as an MP.

Mr Watson said it was for "personal not political" reasons and was the the right time for a change.

  • 06 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Watson 'blocked' from anti-Semitism data