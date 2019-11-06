Media player
Tom Watson standing down as Labour deputy leader
Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson has announced he is stepping down from his role after the general election, and will not be standing as an MP.
Mr Watson said it was for "personal not political" reasons and was the the right time for a change.
06 Nov 2019
