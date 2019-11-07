'Chance to raise my voice' in Lebanon protest

Video

Young people in Lebanon are demanding an overhaul of the political system, as protests enter a third week.

Anti-government sentiment is still high, despite the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

He stepped down last week, which was one of protesters' key demands.

Many people want the entire political system to be replaced.

They blame the political class for the corruption that plagues Lebanon, its stagnant economy and high levels of public debt, and the dire state of its public services.

Over the past weeks hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in the demonstrations in a country with a population of only six million.