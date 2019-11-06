Media player
General election 2019: Corbyn plans 'green industrial revolution'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to tackle "the greatest issues facing our age and our generation - the climate emergency."
As he addressed supporters in Telford, Mr Corbyn promised a "green industrial revolution... at the heart our proposals to transform this country."
