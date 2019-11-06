Media player
Green Party co-leader Sian Berry: 'This must be the climate election'
Greens co-leader Sian Berry has called this the "climate election" at the campaign launch for the Green Party of England and Wales.
She said that "some things are even bigger than Brexit".
Earlier, the party pledged to invest £100bn a year into climate action for the next decade and to make Britain carbon neutral by 2030.
