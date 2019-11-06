Cleverly defends 'humorous' Starmer video

Media player
James Cleverly defends "humorous" Keir Starmer video post
Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly has defended a Twitter video post by his party which appeared to be edited in order to make Labour's Sir Keir Starmer seem unable to answer a question on Brexit.
Tory MP Johnny Mercer later apologised for the post, saying it had "inexplicably been doctored".
But speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Cleverly said the video was "lighthearted" and that the party had also posted an extended clip of the interview.
06 Nov 2019
