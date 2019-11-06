Greens: 'Some things are even bigger than Brexit'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Green Party campaign launch: 'Some things are even bigger than Brexit'

The Green Party of England and Wales has launched its election campaign, pledging to invest £100bn a year into climate action for the next decade.

Co-leader Sian Berry said: "This must be the climate election."

The party also set out plans to make Britain carbon neutral by 2030.

  • 06 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Jo Swinson: Lib Dems 'will stop Brexit'