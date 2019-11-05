Election 2019: what happened on Tuesday?
Video

Election 2019: Liberal Democrats launch campaign and more

The Liberal Democrats launched their campaign on Tuesday.

The party's leader, Jo Swinson, said the general election could be "a moment for seismic change".

The BBC's Helen Catt looks at what else she said.

  • 05 Nov 2019
