Jo Swinson: Lib Dems 'will stop Brexit'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jo Swinson: Lib Dems 'will stop Brexit'

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said the general election could be "a moment for seismic change", when "a new and different politics" emerges.

In a speech at the party's campaign launch, she said she could do "a better job" than either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn.

The UK will go to the polls on 12 December.

  • 05 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Corbyn: People will get 'final say' on Brexit