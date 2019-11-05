Jo Swinson: 'Change is absolutely possible'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson: 'Change is absolutely possible'

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has said "change is absolutely possible" and a general election is "the best route to stopping Brexit".

At the Liberal Democrat party launch, Ms Swinson said change lies "in the hands of the people of this country".

  • 05 Nov 2019