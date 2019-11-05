Corbyn: People will get 'final say' on Brexit
General election 2019: Corbyn offers voters 'final say' on Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to give the British people a "final say" on Brexit if he becomes prime minister.

An incoming Labour government would start negotiating a "sensible" Brexit deal in January and then hold a referendum by July.

