New Commons Speaker 'will be accountable'

New Commons Speaker's Sir Lindsay Hoyle: 'I will be accountable'
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been elected as Speaker to the House of Commons.
In his earlier pitch to MPs, he said he would ensure all MPs were heard and revamp the chamber's security.
04 Nov 2019
