Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigel Farage: I won't stand as candidate in election
Nigel Farage says he will not stand for Parliament at the 2019 general election.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the Brexit Party leader said he will be "traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom" supporting his other candidates instead.
The MEP has stood for Parliament seven times in the past without success.
Read more: Countdown to general election campaign
-
03 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50280827/nigel-farage-i-won-t-stand-as-candidate-in-electionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window