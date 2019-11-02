Scotland at a 'crossroads moment', says Sturgeon

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland at a 'crossroads moment'
Addressing the #indyref2020 rally in Glasgow, the SNP leader said the upcoming UK election was the most important "in our lifetimes".
Read more: Sturgeon: Scotland's future 'must be in our hands'
-
02 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window