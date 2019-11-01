In full: Johnson challenged on election pact call

Media player
In full: Boris Johnson challenged on Farage election pact call
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the "difficulty" of doing deals with "any other party" is that it "simply risks putting Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10".
The interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg comes after US President Donald Trump said Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Mr Johnson would be "an unstoppable force".
The BBC will be interviewing other party leaders during the course of the general election campaign.
01 Nov 2019
