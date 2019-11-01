Johnson challenged over Trump trade comments

Video

Boris Johnson has dismissed suggestions from Nigel Farage and US President Donald Trump that he should work with the Brexit Party, saying he is "always grateful for advice from wherever it comes".

Speaking to BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg, the Conservative Party leader promoted the withdrawal agreement he had negotiated with the European Union, saying that he wanted to get Brexit "over the line as fast as possible".

Mr Johnson was also asked about Mr Trump's statement that his Brexit deal meant the US couldn't do a trade deal with the UK.