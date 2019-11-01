Farage tells Johnson to 'drop the deal'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Farage tells Johnson to 'drop the deal'

Nigel Farage has urged Boris Johnson to drop his EU deal and called on him to build a "Leave alliance."

Launching the Brexit Party's campaign, Mr Farage said should the Conservatives reject his offer of a "non-aggression pact", his party will stand in every British seat.

The Brexit Party became earlier this year the largest British party in the European Parliament, but they have no seats in the House of Commons.

  • 01 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Corbyn: 'We are ready for an election'