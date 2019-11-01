Farage: Trump is a 'fan of Boris Johnson'
Nigel Farage said he was "grateful" for Donald Trump's criticism of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, made when the US president was on his LBC radio show.

The Brexit Party leader said that if the government continued with its Brexit agreement with the EU there "will not be trade with the US or any other parts of the world".

  • 01 Nov 2019