Farage: 'Let common sense prevail'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage calls for 'Leave alliance' with Tories
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage urges Boris Johnson to form a Leave alliance but warns "If they choose not to, we stand up to do this on our own".
Speaking at the Brexit Party's election campaign launch, Mr Farage said his party and the Conservatives could "win a big majority in parliament and could deliver a genuine Brexit".
-
01 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50263961/brexit-party-leader-nigel-farage-calls-for-leave-alliance-with-toriesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window