Farage: 'Let common sense prevail'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage calls for 'Leave alliance' with Tories

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage urged Boris Johnson to form a Leave alliance but warned "If they choose not to, we stand up to do this on our own".

Speaking at the launch of his party's general election campaign, Mr Farage said a deal between his party and the Conservatives could "win a big majority in Parliament and could deliver a genuine Brexit".

  • 01 Nov 2019