Last orders as Bercow steps down as Speaker
John Bercow has shouted "order order" for the last time in the House of Commons, as his 10-year reign as Speaker came to an end.

Mr Bercow, who is also standing down as MP for Buckingham, has been a contentious figure, with some MPs questioning his impartiality when it comes to Brexit.

A new Speaker will be chosen on Monday.

  • 31 Oct 2019
