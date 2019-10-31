Last orders as Bercow steps down as Speaker

Media player
John Bercow: Last orders as he steps down as Commons Speaker
John Bercow has shouted "order order" for the last time in the House of Commons, as his 10-year reign as Speaker came to an end.
Mr Bercow, who is also standing down as MP for Buckingham, has been a contentious figure, with some MPs questioning his impartiality when it comes to Brexit.
A new Speaker will be chosen on Monday.
31 Oct 2019
