Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicky Morgan: 'Every day you open emails to more abuse'
Nicky Morgan says she opens up her emails every day to find more abuse in her inbox.
The culture secretary and Loughborough MP has decided to step down as an MP at the next election.
She said the abuse was not the "tipping point" for her decision, but said things needed to change for future MPs.
-
31 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50254472/nicky-morgan-every-day-you-open-emails-to-more-abuseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window