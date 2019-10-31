Morgan: 'Every day you open emails with more abuse'
Nicky Morgan says she opens up her emails every day to find more abuse in her inbox.

The culture secretary and Loughborough MP has decided to step down as an MP at the next election.

She said the abuse was not the "tipping point" for her decision, but said things needed to change for future MPs.

