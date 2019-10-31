Gina Miller on abuse she faced over Brexit cases

Video

Campaigner and businesswoman Gina Miller, who led two legal challenges to the UK government’s Brexit strategy and won on both occasions, has said she never anticipated the toxicity of the abuse she would get.

She told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "What is so alarming to me and I didn't anticipate, is the level at which that abuse is targeted at me because I am a woman of colour and because I supposedly have no right as somebody who has come to the United Kingdom to have a voice."

Mrs Miller successfully brought a legal challenge in 2017 forcing the government to seek Parliament's approval to trigger Article 50, the legal mechanism taking the UK out of the EU.

Earlier this year she won a second case when the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

Watch the full interview on Thursday 31 October and Friday 1 November 2019 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)