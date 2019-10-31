Corbyn: 'Our NHS is not for sale'
Video

General election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn vows to protect the NHS

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attacks the government's "toxic" Brexit plan, as he kicks off Labour's general election campaign at Battersea in South London.

He says Labour will stop US President Donald Trump from "getting his hands on our NHS", to loud cheers from his supporters.

