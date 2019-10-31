Corbyn: 'Our NHS is not for sale'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn vows to protect the NHS
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attacks the government's "toxic" Brexit plan, as he kicks off Labour's general election campaign at Battersea in South London.
He says Labour will stop US President Donald Trump from "getting his hands on our NHS", to loud cheers from his supporters.
-
31 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50250509/general-election-2019-jeremy-corbyn-vows-to-protect-the-nhsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window