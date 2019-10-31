Halloween and other missed Brexit deadlines
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: All the times Britain had a deadline for leaving the EU but didn't

The 31 October was a date repeated over and over as "do or die" for Brexit, but on Halloween, the UK is still in the European Union.

But it's not the first time a deadline set by the European Council has been missed...

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 31 Oct 2019