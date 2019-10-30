Will Conservatives still 'do-or-die' over Brexit?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tory chairman James Cleverly on 'do-or-die' Brexit slogan
James Cleverly was asked if his party was sticking to previous Boris Johnson slogans over the UK leaving the EU.
Andrew Neil questioned the Tory party chairman on the date a Conservative-led government would deliver Brexit.
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50243152/tory-chairman-james-cleverly-on-do-or-die-brexit-sloganRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window