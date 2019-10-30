Swinson quizzed on PM 'election fantasy'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson on PM 'election fantasy'
The leader of the Liberal Democrats was asked about an election leaflet that describes her as the next UK prime minister.
Jo Swinson dismissed a suggestion from Andrew Neil that it was an "election fantasy" and she was not likely to win the general election in December.
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window