Tributes paid at Bercow's last PMQs
MPs pay tribute to John Bercow at his last Prime Minister's Questions

MPs have paid tribute to Speaker John Bercow at last Prime Minister's Questions, ahead of his final day in office after ten years in the role.

He was praised as a "formidable" force for defending the role of Parliament, as well as for making parliament more accessible and less like a "gentlemen's club".

  • 30 Oct 2019
