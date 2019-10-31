Halloween and other missed Brexit deadlines

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: All the times Britain had a deadline for leaving the EU but didn't
The 31 October was a date repeated over and over as "do or die" for Brexit, but on Halloween the UK is still in the European Union.
But it's not the first time a deadline set by the European Council has been missed...
-
31 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50240015/brexit-all-the-times-britain-had-a-deadline-for-leaving-the-eu-but-didn-tRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window