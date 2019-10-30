McDonnell: 'Brexit isn't the big issue'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

John McDonnell: 'Brexit isn't the big issue'

Labour's John McDonnell says voters have much bigger concerns than Brexit.

The shadow chancellor told the BBC that in the community meetings he goes to, Brexit "isn't the big issue", and there are other worries, such as knife crime and funding the NHS.

A general election is currently planned in the UK for 12 December 2019.

  • 30 Oct 2019