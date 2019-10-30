Media player
Ian Blackford criticises 'wreaking ball' Brexit plan
The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, has accused Boris Johnson of "being willing to throw Scotland under his big red bus" with his "extreme Brexit" plan.
In response, the prime minister suggested that the biggest danger to Scotland's economy was a "reckless plan to break up the union with the UK".
