Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The moment MPs backed a general election
MPs have voted in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to hold an early general election on 12 December.
The bill was passed by 438 votes to 20.
Earlier, a Labour amendment attempting to change the date to 9 December was rejected.
The bill will now move to the House of Lords, where it is not expected to encounter significant opposition.
It could then receive Royal Assent by the end of the week.
Read more: MPs back 12 December election
-
29 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window